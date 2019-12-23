41-year-old father of four identified as man killed in Sask. grain mixer accident

A cluster of rural communities in the area around Neuanlage, Sask., are mourning the loss of a husband, father and church volunteer who died in a farming accident five days before Christmas.

Unger, who lived in the Neuanlage area, died when he became trapped in a grain mixer at a locally-owned business near Osler, Sask., shortly before midnight on Dec. 20. The farm is about 30 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The Osler Fire Department cut the mixer open to remove but his injuries were severe and he could not be revived.

Bruce Wiebe, co-owner of Willow Mills farm, confirmed the accident happened on his property but declined to comment further.

In the two days since the accident, the local community has already made plans to manage Unger's cattle and cook meals for his wife and four children until at least February. Willow Mills is separate from Unger's own farming property.

Sad Christmas for family

A GoFundMe page set up to help Unger's family cover funeral costs had raised more than $18,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

Rachel F. Peters, who started the fundraiser, said news of Unger's death has shocked the community in the area around Hague, Sask., which is north of Neuanlage.

A co-owner of Willow Mills confirmed that the accident happened on their property. (willowmills.com)

"While most people will be celebrating gifts and family gatherings, the Unger family will be saying their final goodbyes to Brendan," said Peters.

'Sound guy' at local church

Darryl Neudorf, the lead pastor at the Neuanlage Grace Mennonite Church, said Brendan attended the church with his wife and four children.

He said Unger's death will be a blow to the community.

"He was quite a volunteer within this congregation and a very humble guy who, whenever we needed help, he was one of the first ones to volunteer," said Neudorf.

"He has been a very willing servant for the Lord and for the church in many ways."

Unger often volunteered as a "sound guy" for the church, assisting with any audio-visual needs, and previously volunteered with youth.

Neudorf said his church will be meeting with others in the area to come up with a plan to help manage Unger's cattle farming business.

People in the area are also opening up their homes to give visiting family members a place to stay.

Federal workplace safety investigation underway

A federal Workplace Health and Safety officer was investigating the scene of the accident on Saturday. Unger's death will not be investigated by Occupational Health and Safety in Saskatchewan because the industry falls under federal jurisdiction.

Warman RCMP said Saturday they were investigating Unger's death.

Neudorf said another church is supporting the local owners of Willow Mills.

"I've been in contact with them, they go to another church that is a huge support," said Neudorf.

A funeral for Unger will be held at the Neuanlage Grace Mennonite Chuch at 2 p.m. CST on Dec. 28, 2019.