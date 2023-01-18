This First Person piece is by Amy Boyes, a writer and music teacher living in Warman, Sask. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

My daughter Madeline didn't say a word until she was nearly two. When she eventually talked, she missed many words in her sentences. For other toddlers, this delay might have seemed worrisome, inexplicable even. For Madeline, it was a victory. At least she was talking. And as a parent, I perhaps didn't react with the alarm other parents might. After all, when you're worried if your child will survive the night, caring about prepositions seems trivial.

She spent time with a speech therapist who tirelessly worked with her, telling her stories and acting out the plot.

By the fourth repetition, Madeline could understand and recap the action: "Tiger dirt in his back he towel and soap get all clean bathtub."

She would spout off this information with a chuckle in the back of her throat, and the sound was music to my ears.

A traumatic entry into the world

Madeline was born 16 weeks premature. Babies are not supposed to be born that early. At 680 grams, she couldn't be cared for like other babies and she couldn't be put back where she came from. Although outcomes have improved dramatically in recent years, many surviving micro preemies still experience severe disabilities or developmental delays.

I lived the first days after Madeline's birth in shock. With no underlying conditions or warning signs, my pregnancy had come to a horrifying end and Madeline's condition quickly turned dire with infections, organ failure, and lung inflammation. Her tiny little body only functioned because of machines that kept her alive.

Madeline as a micro preemie inside an incubator. (Submitted by Amy Boyes)

As the severity of the situation became clear, I began to accept Madeline's death as inevitable. I hadn't pictured a loss after birth, but that's what would have been — a labour-in-vain, a miscarriage, a "not-meant-to-be" as some people infuriatingly say. I had always thought losing a baby might happen early on — 12 weeks or earlier when miscarriages are more frequent. A splash of blood and then, all over.

But a birth, followed by a death, seemed the cruellest loss of all. I would have to watch her give up. At least if I had miscarried, I wouldn't have to see her fingers claw when needles were sunk into her veins, or listen to the alarms wail when her oxygenation plummeted and her heart rate dropped down to nothing.

Every day, for weeks, I would memorize Madeline's face through the gap in the incubator's blankets, just in case she gave up before my next visit. Hers was an odd face — eyes still fused together, hair growing on her forehead, and skin barely formed over blood vessels. It seemed unfathomable that she would ever look like a newborn, that she would grow into a little girl.

She improved gradually and sometimes had setbacks, but over four months, Madeline's body grew strong. She was discharged from hospital with years of follow-up appointments ahead.

At first, the specialists focused on Madeline's vital organs. They scrutinized and qualified, assessed and diagnosed. Could she see? Could she hear? Would she ever walk? Abilities and deficiencies were mulled over. Therapies, treatments, and tests were prescribed and scheduled.

As Madeline reached developmental milestones and was discharged from follow-up programs, I began to breathe again. Scenes of euphoric first steps and uproarious bath games replaced frightening memories of the hospital. I stopped panicking. By the time Madeline was enrolled in toddler speech therapy, I was scarcely paying attention to yet more appointments.

Madeline, age 3, took speech therapy. (Submitted by Amy Boyes)

A lesson in patience

"Madeline, why does the tiger need a bath?" her speech therapist asked her.

"He dirty. He silly."

"He IS dirty," Karen pressed.

Madeline nodded. "He dirty."

I struggled with these lessons — not just because these sessions were mind-numbingly repetitive, but because they made me feel my inadequacies as a parent. I would read Madeline a book once and then find another book, rather than reading the same book six times in a row. I didn't squeeze words out of Madeline like drops of water from a sponge.

I may not have taken speech therapy seriously enough, but at the time, I suspected Madeline would learn to speak properly eventually.

I've seen her lips turn blue as her lungs forgot to breathe. I've held her down screaming while nurses attempted to needle a frail vein. I've swallowed back sobs while she was wheeled into surgery. I've seen her overcome so much that I knew she would overcome her language gaps at some point.

Then in the midst of her lesson, she glanced at me and with perfect grammar, chortled, "You're the best, Mom!"

I smiled and suddenly remembered the first time she opened her eyes. She was 25 days old, and her eyes were the deepest shade of blue I'd ever seen — like saskatoon berries hidden in the shadows of a low branch.

She looked pitiful and frail, and I wished then I could undo the pain she had to go through.

"You're the best, too!" I said. "But you need to listen to the story."

Madeline hopped up and bounced back to the therapist. The giraffe was dirty now and on its bum. And nothing could be funnier, not to a healthy and whole toddler.

Today, Madeline is a strong nine-year-old and so healthy. She radiates happiness and even while her language is not perfect, to me, she is perfect, just the way she is.

Do you have a similar experience to this First Person column? We want to hear from you.