Increased awareness of genetic predisposition to breast cancer needed, says woman who opted for mastectomy

Jeralyne Manweiler had not been diagnosed with breast cancer, but she has no second thoughts about her decision to undergo a double mastectomy.

The Regina woman's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Her father has the BRCA2 gene — a gene associated with a significantly higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer in women, and breast cancer in men.

Medical professionals explained that she was a 50 per cent risk for testing positive for the gene because her father has it. A family doctor referred her for genetic testing, and she also tested positive for the gene.

"My genes, essentially, won't suppress tumours as well as other people's," Manweiler told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Thursday.

That increased cancer risk left her with limited options. Manweiler could either get a mammogram or an MRI scan every six months to monitor any developments, or she could take chemotherapy treatments.

A third option was that to choose to have her breast tissue removed, or her fallopian tubes and ovaries removed.

She opted to have the double mastectomy to reduce her cancer risk.

Now, she wants to see the same kind of awareness around potential genetic predisposition to breast cancer as there is around breast cancer and survivors in general.

She will be speaking at a panel on breast reconstruction awareness, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness (BRA) Day, in Regina on Thursday evening.

"It has been a challenging journey. There's a lot of information out there, [but] there isn't as much awareness, I would say," she said.

But she says the peace of mind the surgery has brought her is worth it. She still has a risk of developing cancer, but it's now the same as anyone in general population.

"Psychologically and just physically, it changes you and there is a lot of those things you have to deal with, but it was the right choice for me," she said.

Her advice for those in similar situations is to take as much time as you need to come to a decision, but also to act as your own advocate.

"Ask all those questions that you need answers to, because the more questions you ask, the more participatory you are in the process," Manweiler said.

"Then you're going to be more at peace with whatever decision you make."

The Thursday panel Manweiler is speaking on takes place at the Regina DoubleTree Hilton, located on the corner of Victoria Avenue and Broad Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.