Growing the family: Breakdancing, hip hop dancing 'waking up' in Regina

Karl Signo always had extra energy, so after watching some videos he decided to start breakdancing.

"That's where I put it," he said.

Now breaking—or breakdancing—is a part of who he is and the scene in Regina is beginning to grow.

"We mostly do it underground but it's nice that it's surfacing — Regina deserves that." Signo said.

Mohitdeep Khatra said of the scene in the Queen City has been sleeping.

"It's in the process of waking up," he said.

“I don’t know where I’d be without dance,” Mohitdeep Khatra said. He’s a street dancer whose been doing it 'forever.' (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Khatra is one of the street dancers helping to grow the scene.

"There is talent. There are people who can show it. There are people who want to see it. It's just about bringing it all together," he said.

Break and hip hop dancing are gaining popularity in the city, thanks partially to free classes downtown. There's also the possibility of break being added to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Teaching the next generation is the only way to keep it alive," Khatra said. "It makes you appreciate other people."

Karl Signo said he hopes more people dance for the art and less for themselves. “Dance for yourself and not for others," he said. "Ultimately, it’s for your own happiness." (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Karl Signo said the best reaction from kids watching him dance is when their mouths just drop at his tricks. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Teaching the next generation in Downtown Regina

Dancers from different disciplines gather used to gather at the Legislature for free-form "ciphers," but now a free downtown class called Vibes under the Stars has brought the action to the area.

The class is run by Vibes YQR, also known as the Family Business Dance Crew.

"It's such a way for your child to figure out what they like and grow from that," Noor Tagik, one of the instructors, said. "It's a lot more relaxed and just a great way for children to find themselves within the music."

Tagik has been teaching for about three years, but started as a five-years-old trying to be creative and expressive.

"I can say nothing but express a lot. I like the freedom of it," she said. "There's no rules."

Noor Tagik with two of the young dancers taking the free classes in Downtown Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Tagik moved to Regina five-years-ago from Mississauga, Ontario. She noticed at the time there wasn't much for the community. She and some other dancers took it upon themselves to grow the scene.

"We kind of formed our own family," she said.

Noor Tagik said it’s important to get the younger generation involved. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

All breakdancers like Signo need is music and cardboard. The cardboard is to prevent injuries and bruises when he's doing "power moves" like head spins or flips.

"If I show it to kids, they get excited because it's so very active and energetic," he said. "It also gives people discipline, gives them art, passion in life."

Mohitdeep Khatra said people should come out to dance and enjoy it at their free time dance circles. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Breaking stereotypes through dance

Spectators can sometimes stereotype dancers, Khatra said. The might look down on him because of his art.

"I do have a job," he said with a laugh.

Khatra is an I.T. Analyst for SGI. Tagik is in training to be an environmental engineer.

"A lot of people are shocked when they hear that dancers are also working full time," Tagik said.

It's a common stereotype for people to think that all street dancers are dropouts, she said.

Mohitdeep Khatra said the future is bright but the dancers need to be wary. (Heidi Atter/CBC) Noor Tagik is a dance teacher and in school to be an environmental engineer. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

She said some people can make a go of dancing full-time, but in Regina people still focus on school and keep their careers.

For people looking to start, Vibes Under the Stars classes run weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CST in the Downtown Plaza.

Karl Signo said dance keeps him in the moment. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"Just go out there," Signo said. "If you look foolish then that's already step one."

After the downtown classes, there's free dance ciphers as well. Dancers describe the ciphers as a "big hug," Khatra said.

"It is a family," Khatra said. "Especially in Regina."