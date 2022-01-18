Saskatoon woman asking thieves to return her father's ashes, guitar

Karen Malanowich says that when she walked into her apartment on Friday, it looked like a tsunami had rampaged through.

All the kitchen cupboards were open, clothes were strewn on the floor and corn starch was all over the kitchen, according to the Saskatoon woman.

The 51-year-old's fight-or-flight instinct kicked in when she realized someone had broken into her home.

Standing in the middle of the chaos, Malanowich realized the thieves had not only ransacked her place, they had taken some of the things most precious to her: a silk bag with her father's ashes and his old guitar.

"It's hard not to get emotional about it," she said.

"They took stuff that … means a lot to me, and I know to them it doesn't"

'I never felt so much panic': Malanowich

Malanowich had a busy morning the day she was burglarized.

After visiting with her mother and running some errands, the Saskatoon woman picked up her 12-year-old grandniece and the two returned to Malanowich's apartment around 3:45 p.m. CST, she said.

That's when the Saskatoon woman noticed her door was open.

"I never felt so much panic," she said.

"It's quite traumatizing when your house gets broken into, and this is the first time this has ever happened to me.… They just went through everything."

WATCH | The aftermath of the burglary in Malanowich's home: Sask. woman says her home was burglarized Duration 0:22 Karen Malanowich's apartment was burglarized on Friday during the day. When she came home, her place was ransacked and several items were missing. 0:22

Malanowich called the police to report the break and enter, scared the thieves would return to grab more things.

The Saskatoon Police Service said officers responded to her apartment on the 3800 block of Luther Place in the College Park neighbourhood. In an email to CBC, police said Malanowich's file has been forwarded to the break and enter unit to determine if there are further avenues for investigation.

Malanowich said she doesn't remember exactly what she told police.

"I was just in shock."

On top of her father's ashes and the guitar, the thieves seem to have stolen several other items, many of which have sentimental value to Malanowich. She said they took a flower that her father had welded for her, a cross from her grandmother and a compass from her dad.

These items were all set up like a little shrine on a shelf in her home, said Malanowich.

"When you break into someone's home, you take stuff that you sell," she said.

"That stuff was just [of] value to myself."

Other things that would have more "street value," such as some expensive jackets, remained untouched, according to Malanowich.

The thieves also took important documents, such as Malanowich's passport and tax papers, she said.

Karen Malanowich's father, known as Papa Joe, loved making music when he was alive. Thieves stole his ashes and the guitar from Malanowich's home in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Karen Malanowich)

Old guitar has sentimental value for family

Malanowich is especially attached to her father's old guitar because he loved the instrument, she said.

Her brother also used to play the Montana guitar for her regularly when she was in hospital, recovering from a surgery.

"Music is a big thing in our family," said Malanowich. "You just feel closer to that person and I felt closer to my dad."

The break-in was especially painful for the Saskatoon woman because her father died in January four years ago after a heart attack on Christmas Eve.

"The timing, of course, of all of this was just really … fresh and raw," she said.

"Holidays are hard enough when you lose a loved one."

'I don't want to live in fear in my own home': Malanowich

Malanowich said she asked around in the neighbourhood and some people seemed to have seen the thieves, including one of them walking with her dad's guitar.

The 51-year-old is disappointed nobody called the police when the break-in happened.

"We need to kind of really look out for each other in these times and, you know, have each other's backs as neighbours," she said.

"Be a little snoopy."

Malanowich said she doesn't feel safe in her home anymore and currently doesn't sleep there.

She has installed cameras, but is worried the thieves might come back to get more things.

"I don't want to live in fear in my own home," she said.

Karen Malanowich says her father was very loved by many people. He died in January four years ago. (Submitted by Karen Malanowich)

Malanowich said people online have been great at sending her messages and keeping an eye open for the stolen items.

Now she hopes the thieves might at least return the things that have no value to them, but are dear to her.

"I'm just trying to put it out in the universe for just some stuff to come back to its proper place," she said.

Until then, Malanowich takes comfort in the thought that, "Dad's love is just way beyond any materialistic stuff."