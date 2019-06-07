Brandt employee dies from work-related injury

An employee working at Brandt Engineered Products Ltd. was killed on the job Thursday morning according to an internal memo sent out to employees.

Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers were seen at Brandt's 302 Mill St. location, located in the R.M. of Sherwood Thursday morning at about 9 a.m. CST.

According to the memo, the worker was severely injured and later died from the injury.

The document said the employee was a machinist who worked for Brandt for 28 years. Grief counsellors have been brought in to help other workers.

A memo sent out to Brandt employees Thursday evening.

More to come...