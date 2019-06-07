Brandt employee dies from work-related injury
Employee had worked for the company for 28 years
An employee working at Brandt Engineered Products Ltd. was killed on the job Thursday morning according to an internal memo sent out to employees.
Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers were seen at Brandt's 302 Mill St. location, located in the R.M. of Sherwood Thursday morning at about 9 a.m. CST.
According to the memo, the worker was severely injured and later died from the injury.
The document said the employee was a machinist who worked for Brandt for 28 years. Grief counsellors have been brought in to help other workers.
