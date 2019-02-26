Brandt headed to court after allegedly doing work in RM of Sherwood without a permit

CBC has learned Regina-based manufacturer Brandt is facing three charges from the Rural Municipality of Sherwood for allegedly developing property without a permit.

In court documents, the RM alleges that between September and October 2018, "Brandt caused a development to be carried out including soil stripping and excavation, site grading, the construction for a road approach and/or the construction of a culvert and gravel bed… without first obtaining a development permit."

This is the second time is as many months that the company has been accused of doing work without the appropriate permits.

The RM's allegations stem from work it says happened on Brandt-owned property on Sherwood Road just north of Regina.

The municipality alleges that, in doing this work, Brandt violated the RM's zoning and traffic bylaws and the Planning and Development Act.

The charges were sworn in court in December and are expected to be heard in court on March 8.

CBC asked Brandt for comment but the company hasn't yet responded.

The RM of Sherwood declined to comment because the matter is before the courts.

Brandt faced similar allegations last month

This isn't the first time Brandt has been chastised by a municipality for doing work without permission.

Last month, the company started knocking down CNIB's old building in Wascana Park. Brandt is planning to replace that building with a commercial office tower four times the size.

Last month, Brandt demolished the CNIB building without first obtaining a permit. (CBC)

Brandt failed to obtain a demolition permit before beginning the work.

As a result, the city of Regina issued a stop-work order and required Brandt to go through the process of applying for a permit. The company was allowed to resume demolition about a week after the stop-work order was issued.

Brandt's VP of Development, Brent Sjoberg, called the company's failure to obtain a demolition permit "just a technical misunderstanding." He said the company didn't realize it needed a permit from the city.

"Our understanding was that the [Provincial Capital Commission] was solely responsible to approve the demolition," Sjoberg said.

That explanation didn't ring true for Regina city councillor Bob Hawkins, who noted that until 2016 Sjoberg was the city of Regina's deputy city manager and would have been very familiar with rules around permits.

"It makes no sense to me that given the nature of the project, given the people involved, the demolition permit would not have been sought beforehand," Hawkins said at the time.

In an email last month, a government official told CBC that the province has sent an email to Sjoberg in early January indicating that Brandt would need to ensure they had all the appropriate permits for the project.

"In early January, PCC discussed with Brandt the requirements to apply to the City of Regina for all necessary permits," the official wrote to CBC.