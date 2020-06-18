Brandt takes sole ownership of Regina Pats

The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced Friday that it has been acquired by the Brandt Group of Companies.

Brandt has been a co-owner of the Regina Pats since 2014 and will now take sole ownership.

Closed provincial borders and rinks have put pressure on junior hockey teams in Canada. The company and hockey club both say they hope the new ownership will help create stability.

"The pandemic has created exceptional challenges for sports organizations like the WHL, and the Pats have felt the effects like everyone else," said Brandt CEO Shaun Semple. "At Brandt, we are huge Pats fans and strong believers in the importance of community. Regina is our hometown and we're committed to ensuring a secure future for our home team."

The Pats 2021 season started Friday evening with a game against the Prince Albert Raiders at the Brandt Centre.