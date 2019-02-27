Brandt to hire more than 1,000 new employees by end of the year

The Brandt group of companies has announced that it will hire more than 1,000 new employees by the end of the year.

The new positions will be located throughout the more than 100 locations operated by the company across Canada and the U.S., according to a news release issued on Wednesday.

The Regina-based company said many of the new jobs will be based in Canada and the United States.

The hirings were described as a "major investment" as Saskatchewan recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In spite of some challenging times for the global economy, an incredible team effort has enabled us to sustain our business and weather the storm successfully," said Shaun Semple, CEO of the Brandt group of companies, in the release.

The hiring imitative will see the company's workforce grow by 30 per cent, with the largest gains expected to occur in Regina, Saskatoon and Hudson, IL.

Saskatchewan will see half of the hires, according to the news release, and boost Brandt's operations in construction, forestry, agriculture, mining and rail.

The rest of Canada will see 40 per cent of the new hires, with the rest of the new positions spread throughout the United States.

"As life begins to return to normal and we look ahead to economic recovery, this is very exciting news for workers and their families," Premier Scott Moe is quoted as saying in the new release.