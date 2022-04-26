Brandt found guilty of safety violation in serious workplace accident

Three years after a serious workplace accident, Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. was found guilty in Regina Provincial Court of one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

Brandt was charged with contravening The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 by not providing approved industrial protective head wear and not requiring a worker to use it. In the lawsuit brought against Brandt Industries by the injured employee, the company denied both claims.

The charge stemmed from a workplace incident on Feb. 6, 2019, in Regina when a worker was injured while operating an overhead crane.

The 22-year-old victim had recently graduated from Sask Polytechnic and only been on the job for 7 months at the time.

Court documents say injuries suggest the worker landed on their left shoulder and struck the left side of their head on the floor. They were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, two temporal bone fractures and a broken shoulder. Since the accident they have had noticeably weakened memory and mental stamina.

The court imposed a fine of $5,000, along with a surcharge of $2,000 for a total amount of $7,000.