NDP and residents want answers on Brandt development in Wascana Park

Both the Saskatchewan NDP and opponents of commercial development in Regina's Wascana Park are demanding answers from the provincial government regarding the still-to-be-approved 77,500 square-foot Brandt Developments project, a small portion of which would be devoted to a new CNIB headquarters.

"I think the entirety of the Brandt project leaves a lot of questions that haven't been answered. I'm not sure what tax implications there will be or whether Brandt will be paying taxes," NDP MLA for Regina Douglas Park Nicole Sarauer said.

The tax implications of the project is to be determined, according to the government. Commercial operations in the park are taxable, but certain organizations can apply for tax exemptions. The CNIB's current building is tax exempt because it is a not for profit.

The CNIB would likely keep its tax exemption within its new building.

"Given that final approval on this project has not been given by the Board and the other occupants remain unknown, the amount of taxation cannot be determined at this time," the government said in a statement.

The PCC Act gives province power over park

Wascana Centre used to be managed by a board of five members from government, three from the city of Regina and three from the University of Regina.

In March 2017, the government said it wanted a "streamlined approach" to Wascana Centre governance. The Provincial Capital Commission Act established a new board structure wherein the province holds three of five seats, allowing it to dictate board decisions.

The board currently consists of Mike Carr, deputy minister of central services, government MLAs Laura Ross and Warren Steinley, Regina city councillor Barbara Young and Dave Button with the University of Regina.

The PCC Act also stripped the statutory requirement that $782,000 be transferred from the province's general revenue fund to the Wascana Centre.

A new headquarters for Conexus Credit Union was approved by city council in 2016, before the change in governance. The Brandt/CNIB approval came under the new board structure.

"At that time (prior to 2017) at least everybody had a say and it was transparent and decisions were made in that fashion and we're not seeing that anymore," Sarauer said.

Regina resident Jim Gallagher has been a vocal opponent of commercial development in the park. He is part of the informal group No Business in the Park.

He said the old composition of the board was "near genius" because "it forced decision making by consensus" and served residents for 50 years and multiple governments.

"It really seems that they have an ulterior motive, an agenda, that being to sell off parts of the park to generate some income," Gallagher said.

The CNIB building is surrounded by a locked orange fence. The province has approved an initial plan to rebuild on the site. (CBC)

Gallagher wondered why the Brandt development was being advertised by commercial real estate firm Colliers Canada even though it has not been completely approved by the PCC board.

The Colliers posting from October said the four-storey building could be used for government offices, classes, clinics, offices, retail spaces, gyms and charities.

"How on earth is it that Brandt can go and publicize this thing and advertise it [when] the PCC hasn't approved it?" Gallagher said.

A Colliers Canada listing from October advertised 77,000 square-feet available for lease in 2020. (Colliers International)

The floor-to-ceiling glass building will feature bike parking, showers, a rooftop patio, a green space courtyard, 110 parking stalls — 60 of which will be underground — and two elevators.

PCC meetings private, annual report not made public

Gallagher and Sarauer said the project as described does not fit the purpose of Wascana Centre's master plan, in terms of both size and who may occupy it. Wascana Centre's stated purpose says it is devoted to:

Development of the seat of government.

Enlargement of educational opportunities.

Advancement of cultural arts.

improvement of recreational facilities.

Conservation of the environment.

The new government-controlled PCC board approved the Brandt project in September 2017. Brandt now has to submit detailed plans to the PCC Architectural Advisory Committee, after which the board will vote on a final approval.

The board meets roughly five times a year. Its meetings are not public and it does not produce an annual report that is publicly available.

Minister defends process, project

Last week. the minister responsible for the PCC defended its structure and its decision to approve the Brandt project.

"We're listening very closely to the public. I'm hearing people come forward on both sides of the issue," Ken Cheveldayoff said.

The floor-to-ceiling glass Brandt owned building will have 110 parking stalls, with 60 underground. (Colliers International)

Last week, Cheveldayoff cited Brandt's philanthropy as another reason to justify its project in the park.

In August, opponents of commercial development spoke in front of city council. Councillors voted unanimously to restrict future commercial development at Wascana, despite not having voting control on the board.

Cheveldayoff said it is Regina city councillors that should be called out on their position, given the previous approval of the Conexus building.

"I think you should be asking those city councillors why they changed their mind. They voted unanimously one way and later on did a 180 on it. If I did that in the house I would be called to task."

Ken Cheveldayoff is the minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission which oversees Wascana Park did not rule out future development of the park. (CBC)

Gallagher said the unanimous vote against development should have been a message to the province that it was unpopular.

"If you are actually here to serve the people, the people have spoken pretty clearly. What do you think would happen if the provincial government sponsored a plebiscite in the city of Regina on this issue?"

In 1987, a group formed opposing a plan to build the Mackenzie Art Gallery next to the Saskatchewan Museum of Natural History. The group managed to force a plebiscite and the plan was struck down by voters. The gallery was placed inside the T.C. Douglas Building instead.