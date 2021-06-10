Brandt Construction granted extension to clean up CNIB site in Regina's Wascana Park

The City of Regina has given Brandt Construction until the end of the month to fill in and clean up the site of the former CNIB building in Regina's Wascana Park.

The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC), which runs Wascana Centre, says Brandt was originally granted a demolition permit in March 2019 and renewed it in December 2020.

The permit is granted by the city and the site has to be returned to "useable park state" when it expires, the PCC said. The site is currently an open excavation construction area.

The permit was set to expire on June 1, 2021, but the city granted a 30-day extension for Brandt to clean up the site. The PCC didn't answer what would happen if the permit expires and it is not cleaned up. CBC Saskatchewan has contacted Brandt for comment.

Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters the city is not involved in the cleanup but that an order is in place.

"I'm not sure anyone is aware of what's going to happen going forward, because it would essentially be the expiration of permitting and what happens to the site if it's not cleaned up? I think that's for the PCC in the end to take care of."

Masters said she would like to see it cleaned up and believes the PCC and province would like to see it returned to a useable park state as well.

The PCC said the cleanup does not impact the CNIB's proposed development, which is at the detailed design review stage and will require additional public engagement.

The four-storey 77,000-square-foot building proposed to replace the former CNIB headquarters in Regina's Wascana Park was halted last March following criticism that Brandt was planning to rent to tenants that appeared to be disallowed under the park's rules.

Those rules say all development must be consistent with the five pillars outlined in the park's master plan, which are education, culture, environment, recreation and the seat of government.

In December, the provincial auditor found the PCC had failed to document how the CNIB/Brandt project conforms to park rules. She also indicated the PCC's public consultation process was inadequate.