Regina city council's Brandt investigation motion put on hold

Two city councillors who were calling for a closer examination of the Brandt project in Wascana Park now say they are taking a step back to wait for the provincial auditor's report on the matter.

Councillors Bob Hawkins and Andrew Stevens put a motion up for debate on March 25, asking council to request the mayor call on the provincial government to hold an independent public inquiry into the Brandt project.

The councillors intend to table the motion until the January 2020 meeting of council, as the auditor's report is due in December 2019.

Brandt is planning to build a 77,000-square-foot building where the CNIB's old facility used to sit in Wascana Park. CNIB will be among the tenants, but there has been controversy over commercial development at the park and the $1 per year lease rate that will be paid for the land.

Hawkins' statement on the matter reads, in part: "In light of the recent announcement of the Provincial Auditor that she will be conducting a review of the processes surrounding the Brandt Office Building project in Wascana Park (...) and in light of the announcement by the Provincial Capital Commission that it will suspend all further consideration of this project pending release of the Auditor's report, Councillor Stevens and I intend to table our motion, returnable for debate at the January 2020 meeting of Regina City Council."

News broke Monday that the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) Board decided to halt the CNIB/Brandt project in Wascana Park until a provincial auditor's report has been completed.

That decision was made at the March 7 meeting, according to a letter sent by PCC board chair Michael Carr to Christall Beaudry, executive director of CNIB.

Carr told reporters Monday that he is confident the report will show processes were followed correctly and that the project will go through.

The executive director of the Saskatchewan division of the CNIB, Christall Beaudry, said in a statement that they're disappointed by the delay but respect the PCC's decision.

The auditor's examination of the Brandt/CNIB project will be included in one of the regular reports the office puts out in June and December of each year. Those reports look at various issues facing the provincial government. The Brandt/CNIB issue is expected to be covered in the December 2019 report.

The PCC said it will "review" the report and any recommendations made.