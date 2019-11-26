Branding, blow-outs and boots: CBC Saskatchewan at Agribition

CBC's Fiona Odlum, or @FionaOdlum on Twitter, has been making hay while the sun shines at Canadian Western Agrbition correspondent.

Are you having a blast at 2019's CWA? Tell us about it here — we'd love to hear your stories and see your photos!

It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> time in Regina!<br><br>ALPACAS 🦙 <br>ALPACAS 🦙 <br>ALPACAS 🦙 <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TDellerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDellerCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/AzdquB8DY1">pic.twitter.com/AzdquB8DY1</a> —@FionaOdlum

It’s a COW wash!!! 🐮<br><br>Ha ha ha <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dadjokes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dadjokes</a> at Agribition! <a href="https://t.co/EEYdgWka6q">pic.twitter.com/EEYdgWka6q</a> —@FionaOdlum

I’m in LOVE!! <br><br>These Speckle Park cows are my my favourite! <br><br>They are Canadian and they have polka dots! <a href="https://t.co/XrMdXE2xWE">pic.twitter.com/XrMdXE2xWE</a> —@FionaOdlum

This is Elliot!<br><br>He’s 5 years-old and is standing with his hopefully soon-to-be prize Charolais Hereford!<a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/WfciCpkZFu">pic.twitter.com/WfciCpkZFu</a> —@FionaOdlum

Why the long face?<br><br>No seriously, this horse’s face is huge! <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/UTRDfESpX1">pic.twitter.com/UTRDfESpX1</a> —@FionaOdlum

‘Burning of the Brand’ marks the official kick-off of <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> I’m <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/29oP6Wd4G7">pic.twitter.com/29oP6Wd4G7</a> —@FionaOdlum

These boots are made for walking!! <br>Beckett, 2 years-old is rocking it at Agribition! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVWV8USoyI">pic.twitter.com/KVWV8USoyI</a> —@FionaOdlum

CAUTION: we’ve got a 12 cow pile up here <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <br><br>Good morning from the Black Angus barn! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/IQEkazaiYg">pic.twitter.com/IQEkazaiYg</a> —@FionaOdlum

Seriously bro, who does your eyelashes? <br><br>Gorgeous! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/supermodel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#supermodel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/TMqMrYwRM2">pic.twitter.com/TMqMrYwRM2</a> —@FionaOdlum

It’s a baby long-horn! <br><br>Boop that nose!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BOOP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BOOP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> 🐮 <a href="https://t.co/bZseFcykMX">pic.twitter.com/bZseFcykMX</a> —@FionaOdlum

Not coming home with an eyepatch! <br><br>Texas Longhorn, them horns are pointy! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/jhsGUaoELY">pic.twitter.com/jhsGUaoELY</a> —@FionaOdlum

Getting a sweet blow-out! <br><br>Wait for it....<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TDellerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDellerCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/GbEM4GL5j6">pic.twitter.com/GbEM4GL5j6</a> —@FionaOdlum

Category is: Feeling my oats! <br><br>That’s a wrap for me <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@agribition</a> <br><br>I’ve loved every second connecting with farmers and getting to meet the people who make up this important industry. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrairieProud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrairieProud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/ugtChJNGXi">pic.twitter.com/ugtChJNGXi</a> —@FionaOdlum