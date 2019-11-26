Branding, blow-outs and boots: CBC Saskatchewan at Agribition
Are you having fun at 2019's Canadian Western Agribition? Tell us about it!
CBC's Fiona Odlum, or @FionaOdlum on Twitter, has been making hay while the sun shines at Canadian Western Agrbition correspondent.
Are you having a blast at 2019's CWA? Tell us about it here — we'd love to hear your stories and see your photos!
It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> time in Regina!<br><br>ALPACAS 🦙 <br>ALPACAS 🦙 <br>ALPACAS 🦙 <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TDellerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDellerCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/AzdquB8DY1">pic.twitter.com/AzdquB8DY1</a>—@FionaOdlum
It’s a COW wash!!! 🐮<br><br>Ha ha ha <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dadjokes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dadjokes</a> at Agribition! <a href="https://t.co/EEYdgWka6q">pic.twitter.com/EEYdgWka6q</a>—@FionaOdlum
I’m in LOVE!! <br><br>These Speckle Park cows are my my favourite! <br><br>They are Canadian and they have polka dots! <a href="https://t.co/XrMdXE2xWE">pic.twitter.com/XrMdXE2xWE</a>—@FionaOdlum
This is Elliot!<br><br>He’s 5 years-old and is standing with his hopefully soon-to-be prize Charolais Hereford!<a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/WfciCpkZFu">pic.twitter.com/WfciCpkZFu</a>—@FionaOdlum
Why the long face?<br><br>No seriously, this horse’s face is huge! <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/UTRDfESpX1">pic.twitter.com/UTRDfESpX1</a>—@FionaOdlum
‘Burning of the Brand’ marks the official kick-off of <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> I’m <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/29oP6Wd4G7">pic.twitter.com/29oP6Wd4G7</a>—@FionaOdlum
These boots are made for walking!! <br>Beckett, 2 years-old is rocking it at Agribition! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/KVWV8USoyI">pic.twitter.com/KVWV8USoyI</a>—@FionaOdlum
CAUTION: we’ve got a 12 cow pile up here <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <br><br>Good morning from the Black Angus barn! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/IQEkazaiYg">pic.twitter.com/IQEkazaiYg</a>—@FionaOdlum
Seriously bro, who does your eyelashes? <br><br>Gorgeous! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/supermodel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#supermodel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/TMqMrYwRM2">pic.twitter.com/TMqMrYwRM2</a>—@FionaOdlum
It’s a baby long-horn! <br><br>Boop that nose!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BOOP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BOOP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> 🐮 <a href="https://t.co/bZseFcykMX">pic.twitter.com/bZseFcykMX</a>—@FionaOdlum
Not coming home with an eyepatch! <br><br>Texas Longhorn, them horns are pointy! <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/jhsGUaoELY">pic.twitter.com/jhsGUaoELY</a>—@FionaOdlum
Getting a sweet blow-out! <br><br>Wait for it....<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SLangeneggerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SLangeneggerCBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TDellerCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TDellerCBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/GbEM4GL5j6">pic.twitter.com/GbEM4GL5j6</a>—@FionaOdlum
Category is: Feeling my oats! <br><br>That’s a wrap for me <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@agribition</a> <br><br>I’ve loved every second connecting with farmers and getting to meet the people who make up this important industry. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrairieProud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrairieProud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/ugtChJNGXi">pic.twitter.com/ugtChJNGXi</a>—@FionaOdlum
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.