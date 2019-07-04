Sask. artist tapped to create sculpture for dementia awareness

An artist from Regina has created a sculpture for The Brain Project, an organization that raises money and awareness for dementia research.

Megan Wappel's grandfather had dementia for many years before he died in May. She said being asked to participate meant a lot to her.

"I wholeheartedly got to put my passion into it because it meant so much," she said on The Afternoon Edition Wednesday.

"I don't want to say it was easy, but because of the representation of what it meant to me, it was just so wonderful and motivating to work on it."

The sculpture is one of 45 featured at an annual outdoor exhibit featuring brain sculptures from around the world, according to The Brain Project's website. This is the event's fourth year.

Wappel said she researched different areas of the brain, such as where emotions are processed and where movement originates. She then designed icons to symbolize each of those parts and had them laser cut out of clear acrylic.

Some details of Wappel's design. (Submitted by Megan Wappel)

Her piece is called Clouded Clarity. She said she wanted it to symbolize that even when someone has lost their memories, the structure of the person still remains and their legacy won't be forgotten.

Wappel said her grandfather was a hard worker and loved his family dearly. He was close with all of his grandchildren, she said.

"I couldn't have asked for a better grandpa," she said.

"It's just been so wonderful and therapeutic for me as well, and I would hope for my whole family to be able to go through this with me."

The brain sculptures will be in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, where Wappel now lives, for the month of July, after which they will be installed around the city.