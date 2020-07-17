Sask. woman charged in connection with death of man found New Year's Day

The Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit has arrested a woman wanted in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Braeden Alfred James Sparvier of Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Sparvier was found dead on New Year's Day this year. His body was found in a rural location just west of St. Walburg, about 240 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested with help from Prince Albert RCMP on Thursday. She is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.