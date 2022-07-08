Boy dead, man missing after canoe capsizes near Bradwell Reservoir

First responders are searching for a man who has been missing since a canoe capsized at the Bradwell Resevoir on Thursday, RCMP say.

A boy, 5, who was also in the canoe is dead, according to a press release from the Mounties.

Police say they were notified of the capsized canoe in the reservoir near the village of Bradwell southeast of Saskatoon Thursday evening at about 6:30 p.m. CST.

The boy was located in the water and transported by STARS helicopter to the hospital, where he was declared deceased. The RCMP say the boy's family has been notified.

The Mounties are asking people to avoid the area around the reservoir, where members of the Allan Fire Department, Allan Search and Rescue and Saskatoon Police Service Air Services are conducting a search.