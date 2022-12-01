Brad Wall says legacy was 1M population as official portrait of former Sask. premier revealed

It may have been nearly five years since former premier Brad Wall was last seen in the halls of the Saskatchewan legislature, but the ceremony dedicated to unveiling his official portrait on Wednesday revealed that he still casts a long shadow.

It was evident in the comments offered by friends and family in attendance as well as the words from his successor, Premier Scott Moe.

"Saskatchewan has always been a great cause. It just needed a great promoter, needed a champion, someone who believed in this province and could tell Saskatchewan story both here at home but also around the world," Moe said.

A portrait of Brad Wall, the 14th premier of Saskatchewan, is unveiled during a ceremony at the provincial legislature on Nov. 30, 2022. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

It was heard in the voice of Carla Beck, the leader of the province's Official Opposition, who said she was far more happy to be offering a respectful speech than having to face Wall in the next election.

"I do like that you were able, with your colleagues, to take an upstart political party built from the failed ashes and rebuild a dynasty," she said.

Sitting MLAs from both parties in the legislature attended the event while Wall's predecessor, NDP premier Lorne Calvert, also paid his respects.

The portrait was painted by renowned Canadian artist Phil Richards, who also painted Queen Elizabeth II for her Diamond Jubilee.

Painted from images taken during the initial months of Wall's time as premier it features a younger, clean-shaven version of the man who stood at a podium in the legislature's rotunda.

"This would be a really ineffectual before-and-after advertisement for skin moisturizer," Wall said after unveiling the image, which features him sitting in the premier's office.

The official portrait of Brad Wall is now displayed in the Saskatchewan Gallery at the provincial legislature. It was painted by Canadian artist Phil Richards. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The former premier said he was impressed with the painting as well as the details Richards chose to include after speaking with and visiting Wall and his wife Tami.

"[Richards] said if we agreed he would like to paint into the background some artifacts of those passions, of those interests, the things that we loved and then I knew we'd made the right choice."

The artifacts include a painting of scenery near Wall's home of Swift Current and a copy of the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth — which Wall campaigned on — is clutched in the subject's hand.

For Wall the unveiling of the portrait came at an auspicious time. It was 15 years ago this month that Wall took his oath of office as premier, kicking off a decade long period where he helped to shape the province.

He told the assembled crowd that one of his most proudest achievements is growing the province's population to more than one million people.

According to Statistics Canada, the population actually went above 1 million at the tail end of the Calvert's time in office, but the growth continued throughout the Wall years.

"Our focus on that 1,000,000 population number, that young people probably don't recall. It seemed to embed itself into the psyche of the province," he said.

"It became a measure for the effectiveness of government of all stripes."

Wednesday marked the first time that Brad Wall, the fourteenth premier of the province, set foot in the provincial legislature in nearly five years. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Whether it was the blessings of providence or the hard work of his government, Wall stressed that no single individual is able to succeed alone.

Wall thanked his wife and family for their support and made sure to give credit to the colleagues and friends that helped him along the way.

"I drank from wells, I did not dig," Wall said, referencing a piece of Biblical scripture.

The official portrait will now be displayed in the Saskatchewan Gallery as part of the Legislative Building Art Collection.