Former Regina Pat Brad Hornung remembered for perseverance, positive attitude after death from cancer

The hockey community in Regina has lost one of its cherished members.

Brad Hornung died on Tuesday night after a short battle with cancer, according to a news release from the Regina Pats. He was 52.

"It is a sad day in Saskatchewan because I think we lost one of our heroes yesterday," said Doug Sauter, Hornung's former coach, who spoke to CBC News on behalf of Hornung's family.

Hornung played with the Pats from 1985 to 1987. His playing career came to an abrupt end when he was 18 after an on-ice collision left him quadriplegic.

"Brad never, ever blamed anybody or anyone. It was an accident that happened," said Sauter, who was coaching Hornung at the time.

"Brad was a courageous young man who handled this adversity and became a better man, the best man he could have become."

The on-ice collision led to a rule change that made body checking from behind illegal, which Sauter said was long overdue.

Tremendous character, amazing enthusiasm

Hornung worked as a hockey scout for many years, including stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL's central scouting service, according to the Pats news release.

He also continued to be an avid Pats supporter, going to nearly every home game. His No. 8 Pats jersey has even been hung from the rafters at the Brandt Center.

"Brad set an example that was passed on to him by his dad and family that we as Regina Pats look to emulate," said Pats vice-president of hockey operations, head coach and general manager John Paddock in the release.

Sauter said Hornung "kept himself very involved with the hockey culture and he was a sports enthusiast, but he was really a guy that had a tremendous attitude, he had tremendous character and an amazing enthusiasm toward life."

Sauter wasn't the only person who took note of Hornung's attitude and character. In 1988, the Western Hockey League (WHL) introduced the Brad Hornung Trophy, an award for the most sportsmanlike player.

"Brad was not only a great friend to all of us at the WHL, but his positive outlook on life was an inspiration to everyone who knew him," said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in the Pats' news release.

Hornung also excelled outside of the hockey community. He earned a history degree from Campion College at the University of Regina in 1996, then was recognized for his courage and perseverance with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the U of R on June 8, 2018.

Sauter said Hornung was visited by many friends and family before he died. He also commended the health care that Hornung received from various hospitals and institutions in Regina, including the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, where Hornung lived.