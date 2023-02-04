Boy shot, killed on George Gordon First Nation

A male youth has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm in connection with the death of a boy under the age of 10 on Gordon First Nation.

In a news release, the RCMP say they received a report of an injured person at a home on the first nation — about 112 kilometres northeast of Regina— at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night. Officers and paramedics responded immediately, the Mounties say, but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

"His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," the RCMP said.

The accused, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.