Boy, 15, charged with murder in Ile-a-la-Crosse stabbing death

A 15-year-old boy is facing a second-degree murder charge after a death in northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP were called to a home in Ile-a-la-Crosse at around 3 a.m. CST Wednesday after a report that a man had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, witnesses were attempting life-saving measures on the victim. He was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Cameron Roy, 46.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident a short time later, the RCMP says.

Police said the boy and the victim knew each other.

The youth remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance next week in Meadow Lake.