Teen charged after stolen car hits Regina police vehicle, misses hitting officer

A teenager accused of ramming a stolen car into a Regina police vehicle and nearly hitting two officers made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy faces eight charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a vehicle.

According to the Regina police, a constable with the canine unit was driving north on Broad Street shortly after midnight when a speeding vehicle passed in the opposite direction.

A licence plate search indicated the red Hundai Elantra was stolen. Police caught up with the driver at a dead-end lane in the 2400 block of Broad St.

Officers tried to get him to leave the car, but instead, according to a police news release, the driver began "a series of erratic driving manoeuvres."

One officer who was on foot was almost struck by the car, police said. Soon after, the car hit one of the police vehicles.

After that, officers managed to get the suspect out of the vehicle and arrested him.

In addition to the assault charges, the teen was charged with the following offences:

Dangerous driving.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Resist peace officer.

Operate conveyance while prohibited from doing so.

Breach of release order.

Fail to comply with disposition.

There's no word on anybody being hurt.

The youth cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.