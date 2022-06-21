Boy, 7, critically injured after pickup truck crashes in Regina

A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning after a pickup truck crashed in Regina.

Regina police say they were called to the 200 block of Dalgleish Dr., in the northwest part of the city, at around 8:36 a.m. CST.

They say they are still sorting out exactly what happened, but believe a truck being driven by a man struck three parked vehicles and two fences.

The child was struck and injured during this series of collisions, police said. The child was taken to hospital, as was the driver of the truck.

There's no word yet on any charges.

The area was cordoned off for several hours while a collision reconstructionist examined the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.