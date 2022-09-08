Boy, 14, pleads guilty to murder in death of Choiceland, Sask., woman

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a woman from the town of Choiceland.

The boy was originally charged with first-degree murder before pleading guilty Wednesday to the lesser offence.

The victim, 37, was declared dead in her home on Sept. 24, 2021.

The youth's name cannot be published under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

Choiceland is a town of about 350 people located 100 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

