Regina ringette team shocked after bottles for fundraiser stolen
Regina police are investigating after a trailer full of bottles collected by a local ringette team was stolen.
Police investigating after trailer with bottles reported stolen Wednesday
Regina police are investigating after a trailer full of bottles collected by a local ringette team was stolen.
Officials with the U-10 Regina Raptors reported the theft on Wednesday.
The money raised through the bottles was to go toward team fees and for cancer research via an Edmonton tournament in January called Ringette Scores on Cancer.
The team estimates there were $1,500 worth of bottles in the trailer.
The Raptors say the girls — eight- and nine-year-olds — are shocked by the theft.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.