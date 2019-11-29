Regina ringette team shocked after bottles for fundraiser stolen

Regina police are investigating after a trailer full of bottles collected by a local ringette team was stolen.

Officials with the U-10 Regina Raptors reported the theft on Wednesday.

The money raised through the bottles was to go toward team fees and for cancer research via an Edmonton tournament in January called Ringette Scores on Cancer.

The team estimates there were $1,500 worth of bottles in the trailer.

The Raptors say the girls — eight- and nine-year-olds — are shocked by the theft.