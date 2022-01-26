Anti-mandate protests set up near Sask. border crossings

Saskatchewan's only 24-hour border crossing with the U.S. is a site of anti-mandate protests this weekend.

RCMP notified the public and media Thursday about planned demonstrations at the North Portal and Northgate points of entry.

According to the name and logo of a private Facebook group called Southbound and Down, a convoy of vehicles will head to the border crossings starting Friday with a message to "mandate freedom" — a counter to government mandates around COVID-19.

CBC News has reached out to organizers to learn more about their plans and message. They have not yet responded.

The North Portal crossing is located 40 kilometres southeast of Estevan, Sask., along the Canada-North Dakota border.

Earlier this week, the Village of North Portal notified residents by mail and in a Facebook post about the protest and council's policy to remain neutral.

The North Portal border crossing in southeast Saskatchewan is the province's only 24-hour point of entry along the U.S. border. (Google Earth)

"According to information available, the protest will involve 60-80 semi-trucks and up to 120 passenger vehicles," the post read.

"The village will not be providing any public services to the event, such as water, lagoon use, garbage removal, public building rental or other regular village services."

While parking along Highway 39 is not allowed, and will be enforced by RCMP, land owners have given event organizers permission to use their private land for camping and gathering.

Police said anyone without access to a private staging area will be turned away.

"We are making extensive efforts to engage with all stakeholders before and during the demonstrations to ensure everyone involved is aware of the current legal boundaries of a peaceful and lawful protest," RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police and village council made it known before the weekend there would be an increased police presence in the community, with police on site 24 hours a day during the protest.

"The RCMP will be monitoring traffic flow into the village from Highway 39 and the grid roads east of town. Travellers can expect to be asked the purpose of their trip to North Portal during the duration of the event," the village post read.

Sask. premier addresses protests

Premier Scott Moe spoke directly to people attending anti-mandate protests following a provincial COVID-19 briefing Friday.

"You have the right to have your voice heard. You have the right to a peaceful protest. However, the Emergencies Act is in place," he said.

"I would hope that each of you has communicated with law enforcement or with those involved in your convoy to ensure that that your voice is being heard and is being heard within the confines of what the law is today."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history on Feb. 14, giving the federal government temporary powers to handle ongoing blockades and protests against pandemic restrictions.

It also gives police more tools to restore order in places where public assemblies constitute illegal and dangerous activities, such as blockades and occupations, Trudeau said Monday.

Under the act, RCMP can enforce municipal bylaws and provincial offences where required.

Border services 'ready to respond'

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) did not comment specifically about the planned protests at the Saskatchewan border crossings.

However, in an email response to CBC News, CBSA stated the following:

CBSA "continuously monitors its operations and is ready to respond, with police of local jurisdiction if necessary, to any events impeding operations at ports of entry.

"The Agency is also continuously monitoring changes in demand and may allocate resources, adjust staffing levels and hours of service (if needed) to minimize processing times and potential delays."

The agency advises media and the public to visit its regional Twitter accounts for updates on any service interruptions.