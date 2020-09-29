Border closure not slowing down illegal or undeclared guns at Sask-USA crossing

More than a dozen guns were seized at the North Portal this past summer, roughly on par with past years.

The Canada Border Services Agency says 18 guns were seized at the crossing. Two instances where multiple firearms were undeclared and seized stood out to the agency.

On June 30, officers were checking a U.S. resident travelling to Alaska. They found two prohibited pistols, a rifle, a shotgun, two prohibited pistol crossbows, a prohibited airsoft replica firearm, a prohibited stun gun and a magazine.

The man was arrested. He forfeited the items and returned to the U.S. after paying a $4,500 penalty to get his vehicle back.

The Canada Border Service Agency says on June 30 officers seized two prohibited pistols, a rifle, a shotgun, two prohibited pistol crossbows, a prohibited airsoft replica firearm, a prohibited stun gun and a magazine. (Submitted by the Canada Border Service Agency)

Also on June 30, a U.S. resident was arrested and charged after officers found a restricted revolver, a restricted handgun, a muzzleloader rifle, three other rifles, a shotgun, a prohibited blow gun, prohibited nunchaku sticks, prohibited bladed brass knuckles and 17 prohibited magazines. He was released and is awaiting a court date.

"Even with the border closure, it's pretty comparable to last year," CSBA spokesperson Luke Reimer said.

In summer 2019, approximately 21 firearms were seized.

"It really does vary based on the year. We've had some years where there's more and less seizures. That does tend to fluctuate," Reimer said.

Reimer said the seizures show that officers are still staying vigilant even with the border closed to non-essential travel.

Travellers entering Canada are encouraged to leave firearms at home or declare them at the border.