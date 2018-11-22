Women en route to Pelican Narrows charged for bootlegging after traffic stop

RCMP have charged two women suspected of bootlegging, or buying alcohol to sell at an inflated price in the northern Sask. village of Pelican Narrows, Sask.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers patrolling near Sandy Bay and Pelican Narrows stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release.

RCMP said that during the stop, officers found out the two women in the vehicle were known to purchase alcohol and transport it to Pelican Narrows, which is a dry community. A search turned up eight 66 ounce bottles of whiskey and one 66 ounce bottle of vodka.

Police estimate if the alcohol was resold in Pelican Narrows, the profit would have been about $900, at least twice the value of the purchase price.

Both women where charged under the Alcohol and Gaming Regulations Act as per Section 138. They will be appearing in court in Pelican Narrows in a month's time, the release said.