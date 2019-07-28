Here's how to improve brain function and get smarter at any age, says author of new book

Whether people are 20-years-old or 100-years-old, it's always possible for them to fight back cognitive delay and improve their brain function, says the author of a new book called Smarter Next Year.

"How well your brain works today, tomorrow or 10 years from now is for the most part, a matter of choice, not chance," Dr. David Bardsley told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"Genes don't control your destiny, you do."

Bardsley's research began 13 years ago, when he forgot the bin number for the granola he was carrying to a checkout line. Someone behind him sniggered, calling him out for having a "senior moment."

"Everybody chuckled. I didn't chuckle, I was completely humiliated," he recalled.

Listen to Dr. David Bardsley's interview with CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend here:

A distressing experience in a grocery store 13 years ago, set Dr. David Bardsley on a journey of discovery. That journey has improved his brain function in leaps and bounds. He shares tips that can help all of us improve our memory, too, no matter our age. The first step? It's sleep! 11:27

Bardsley, who is now 71, said at the time his mother had received a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, which made him worried for her future and his own.

The episode led him to begin a deep dive and research into cognitive decline, and what can be done to prevent it.

"What I found was truly amazing and transformative."

People's organizing and planning skills may be the first to decline, but the loss of memory is more noticeable to most, according to Bardsley.

No matter what stage or age you are at life, there's always things you can do to improve.​​​​​​ - Dr. David Bardsley

"Memory is certainly in the forefront because it's the things that we most notice but there's a lot of things we can do to improve how our brain works on any given day."

One of the points Bardsley emphasizes is that sleep deprivation can lead to poorer brain function. Studies have shown that people who sleep six hours or less for five consecutive nights perform 60 per cent worse on cognitive tests, he said.

Bardsley suggests:

Seven to nine hours of sleep is best for adults.

Optimal room temperature for sleeping is 15 to 18 C.

Screens should be shut down at least 30 minutes before sleeping.

Alarms should be set for bedtime and waking time.

His book also sets out ways to decrease stress, which includes touting the benefits of daily physical activity.

"No matter what stage or age you are at life, there's always things you can do to improve."