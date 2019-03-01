City wants public feedback on regulations for Regina's body rub parlours

The City of Regina is looking at how it might regulate what it calls "body rub parlours," and wants public input as part of the process.

The city says the intent is to minimize the impact of parlours that provide adult services to the neighbourhoods where they operate, while also making sure people who work at the parlours are safe.

City officials have been working with Regina Police Service and taking a page out of other Canadian cities' guidebooks to come up with options.

People can apply to attend a discussion focused on these parlours, or can provide written feedback, by registering with the city by March 8.

Council reviewed a report on body rub parlours last October, which put forth two potential approaches to dealing with the industry. One focused on increased enforcement of zoning bylaws for adult service providers; and the other aimed to improve the safety of sex workers and their clients through a licensing system.

While reviewing the report, the city said it believed there were 21 body rub parlours currently operating in the city, but that this number was on the rise.