Regina mayor in favour of banning body rub parlours but will respect regulation vote

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere is in favour of banning body rub parlours in the city but he will respect a vote in favour of licensing and regulation.

At a meeting on Monday, Regina's city council voted in favour of regulating the city's body rub parlours at a special council meeting, narrowly beating a motion to ban the businesses.

Fougere said he spoke to many people who feel bans are the best way to reduce exploitation of sex workers and ensure they're safe. Nonetheless, Fougere said he will respect the vote in favour of regulation instead.

"If you reduce the supply, the demand goes away," Fougere told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Monday.

Listen to the Morning Edition's interview with Mayor Michael Fougere here:

Michael Fougere says he is uncomfortable regulating body rub parlours the same way as other businesses, but he will support the city's plan to do so. 10:19

"I'm just saying if you reduce the opportunity to have these establishments here, then there's not going to be a supply for people to use this. It's not a perfect answer and regulating is not a perfect answer either because exploitation continues to happen."

Lori Bresciani, councillor for Ward 4, introduced a motion to ban the businesses in the city outright, gaining the support of Fougere. However, the motion was defeated by one vote, 6-5.

"When you talk to women who've been in the trade and have gotten out, they absolutely say a ban, and those are the women who are the experts rather than the police," Bresciani said Monday night.

Fougere said the issue of supporting workers goes beyond the capabilities of a municipality, as exit strategies from the industry, safe houses and plans to help sex workers are needed.

The majority of delegates who were on the agenda for Monday's meeting were against regulation. Twelve of the 13 people who spoke were in favour of an outright ban.

While in favour of regulation, the Regina Sexual Assault Centre said the new rules could be ineffective because the sex workers in body rub parlours are likely not there willingly, or working independently.

The bylaw requires massage parlours to operate in either industrial zones of the city or in major arterial commercial zones, which includes "retail, service and office developments along major arterial roadways."

Inspectors will be sent out to businesses, based on complaints. The inspections will come with adequate notice and may result in a notice to comply. Subsequent consequences for non-compliance include an order to comply and possible prosecution.

Inspectors may look to obtain search warrants for buildings, if they have reasonable grounds to do so.

Body rub parlours will also have to operate during specific hours, comply with health and safety standards, ensure workers are of legal age and are allowed to work in Canada. Workers will also be subject to practices outlined by the city of Regina.

Parlours will have to be at least one block away from schools, churches and other body rub parlours. As a result, some existing body rub parlours have to relocate or shut down.

"I think everyone wants to make sure these women are safe," Fougere said.

Fougere said more details on land use and regulations will be revealed in the new year.