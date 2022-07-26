Body of Alberta man who fell off boat in northern Sask. located

Police say the body of a man who went missing in a northern Saskatchewan lake 10 days ago has been found.

Austin Bomok's family says he fell off a boat while fishing on Dore Lake, about 200 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, on July 16. Bomok was found dead in the water on Saturday.

Bomok, 28, was a member of the Canadian Forces. A military spokesman said he was a corporal with the Third Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton.

Multiple search and rescue organisations had been looking for him, including the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team and the RCMP's underwater recovery team.

According to the RCMP, he is one of eight people believed to have drowned in Saskatchewan between June 1 and July 16.

