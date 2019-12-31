Man's body found in Regina home after report of house fire Tuesday morning

A man's body was found inside a Regina home after police got a report of a house fire Tuesday morning.

Officers found the body in a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street after getting the report at about 9:30 a.m. CST.

Police, emergency services and the Regina Fire Department all attended the scene.

The major crimes unit, fire investigators, forensic identification unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner also assisted.

Police said the next of kin has been notified.

The police service said it is still working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate the circumstances of the man's death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Regina police on 306-777-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.