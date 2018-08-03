Police confirm body found along river was missing man Robert Lehto

RCMP says a body found along the South Saskatchewan River has been identified as missing man Robert Lehto.

Lehto was last seen on July 29 at Paradise Beach near a sandbar. He was later reported missing.

Police announced on Thursday that a body had been found and suspended the search for Lehto, despite not having a positive identification at the time.

Paradise Beach, also known as Bare Ass Beach, is about 28 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.