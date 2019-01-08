Police identify body found on Trans-Canada Highway near Alberta-Sask. border

RCMP have identified the body of a man found on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Alberta and Saskatchewan border on Saturday.

Though they haven't released the man's name, they were able to identify him as a 58-year-old from Metcalfe — a community in the rural south end of the city of Ottawa — thanks to information shared by the public.

RCMP in Maple Creek, Sask., said on the weekend that the body was found roughly seven kilometres from the Alberta border.

Police said their investigation into how the man died is still ongoing, but that information from the public helped them determine the man was struck by a passing motorist last Friday, between 7 and 8:15 p.m. CST.

RCMP have asked anyone who may have seen a visibly damaged car travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada highway last Friday night to contact the Maple Creek detachment or Crime Stoppers.