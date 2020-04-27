Body found on shoreline of North Saskatchewan River, Prince Albert police say
The Prince Albert Police Service says a body has been found on the shoreline of the North Saskatchewan River on Monday.
Body has not yet been identified
The Prince Albert Police Service says a body has been found on the shoreline of the North Saskatchewan River.
Police said in a Monday news release the unidentified body was found near the 1100 block of River Street E.
Police say the criminal investigations division is investigating, along with forensic identification and the office of the chief coroner.