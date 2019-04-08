Body found north of Regina

RCMP and the coroner's service are investigating after a body was found just off Highway 11 north of Regina on Monday afternoon.

Police say the body was found in the ditch near the new overpass.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are on the scene. Northbound traffic is expected to be delayed for a few hours.

A body was found near this body of water off Highway 11 and north of Regina. (Matt Howard/CBC)

More to come.

