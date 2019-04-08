Body found north of Regina
RCMP and the coroner's service are investigating after a body was found just off Highway 11 north of Regina.
Police, coroner's service at scene just off Highway 11
RCMP and the coroner's service are investigating after a body was found just off Highway 11 north of Regina on Monday afternoon.
Police say the body was found in the ditch near the new overpass.
No other details were immediately available.
Police are on the scene. Northbound traffic is expected to be delayed for a few hours.
More to come.