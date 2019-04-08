Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Body found north of Regina

RCMP and the coroner's service are investigating after a body was found just off Highway 11 north of Regina.

Police, coroner's service at scene just off Highway 11

A body was discovered in a ditch northwest of Regina on Monday. Traffic was blocked in one direction on Highway 11. (Matt Howard/CBC)

RCMP and the coroner's service are investigating after a body was found just off Highway 11 north of Regina on Monday afternoon.

Police say the body was found in the ditch near the new overpass.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are on the scene. Northbound traffic is expected to be delayed for a few hours.

A body was found near this body of water off Highway 11 and north of Regina. (Matt Howard/CBC)

More to come.
 

