Police say no foul play suspected after body found Sunday morning in Regina

Regina police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a 24-year-old man whose body was found on the 800 block of Broadway Avenue Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the area around 8 a.m. CST after receiving reports of an unresponsive man lying on the ground, just off the sidewalk.

EMS also responded to the scene and the man was confirmed dead. Officers secured the area and called in the coroner and a forensic identification unit.

The man has been identified and his family notified but his name will not be released at this time.

Investigation is ongoing with the office of the chief coroner to clarify the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.