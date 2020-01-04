Man's body found after house fire in Melville: Sask. RCMP

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is conducting a forensic autopsy on the body of a man found after a house fire in Melville, Sask., police say.

RCMP were called to a residence on Sixth Avenue in the city, about 140 kilometres northeast of Regina, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived. Once crews had put the fire out, the body of an adult man was found inside the home.

Police did not give the name or age of the man in their Saturday news release.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious, police said.

Melville RCMP, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and a provincial fire scene examiner continue to investigate.

