Body found in lake near Pelican Narrows, Sask.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was found in Mirond Lake near Pelican Narrows, Sask., on Tuesday afternoon.

Someone alerted police about the body at around 2 p.m. CST.

They took an officer to where the body was found, near the bridge entering Pelican Narrows.

At the same time, other RCMP members took to the water by boat and removed the body.

An autopsy is pending. At this point, police aren't confirming any other details about the person who was found.

Pelican Narrows is about 415 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.