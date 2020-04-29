Skip to Main Content
Body found on Monday identified as that of missing Prince Albert man
Police in Prince Albert say they've found the body of 31-year-old Donald Light, who was reported missing last November.

Donald Light was last seen when he left a residence on the evening of Nov. 19, 2019. His body was found along the North Saskatchewan river banks on Monday. (Submitted by David Light)

An autopsy conducted on a body found along the North Saskatchewan river bank has identified it as that of Donald Light. 

Police in Prince Albert, Sask. made the announcement Tuesday.

Light was reported missing in November of last year. He was last seen leaving a home in the 400 block of 8th Street E.

Police said foul play is not suspected in the discovery of Light's body and did not say what the cause of his death was. 
 

