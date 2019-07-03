Body of missing Calgary canoeist found along shoreline of Sask. lake

Green Lake RCMP found the body of a missing canoeist that had been presumed drowned.

The 27-year-old man from Calgary had been missing since around 3 p.m. CST on June 8, when he left his campsite to go fishing from a canoe on Smoothstone Lake, about 280 kilometres north of Saskatoon. A local fisherman later discovered his canoe submerged in the middle of the lake.

The 27-year-old was allegedly not wearing a life jacket when he ventured out, RCMP said.

Police searched shorelines, did aerial searches and used sonar to try to find the man.

On June 30, Green Lake RCMP found the missing man's body while patrolling with the assistance of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

RCMP said the man's family has been notified.