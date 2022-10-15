Body found by firefighters in Denare Beach, Sask., follows recent string of crimes in the area: RCMP

Creighton RCMP are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a burned home Friday evening.

Firefighters with the Creighton Fire Department discovered the body inside the home on Spruce Street in Denare Beach while responding to a fire shortly before 8 p.m.

RCMP are working with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to determine whether the death is suspicious and are working with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Association to determine the cause of the fire.

The death follows a difficult month in the region, according to a Saturday police news release, which said there has been a string of crimes since the beginning of October in the Denare Beach and Creighton areas, the majority of which have been committed in the past four days.

Denare Beach is about 300 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert and about 16 kilometres southwest of Creighton, which is located on the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

Police say the crimes include 15 break and enters, two robberies, five vehicle thefts — as well as three failed vehicle thefts — and an arson. Some of these crimes, police say, might be connected.

Police are unsure whether the fire on Friday evening is connected with the other crimes.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of these crimes.

"We are actively investigating these incidents and to assist with our investigation, we are asking the public to please report all suspicious persons or activity to police immediately," Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale, Creighton RCMP detachment commander, said in the release.

"We are asking members of the public to ensure their residences, outbuildings and vehicles are locked."

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incidents to report them to RCMP or Crime Stoppers.