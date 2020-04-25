Body found at Princess Street home is Regina's 6th homicide victim of 2020: police
The police service says the body of male was found Thursday in an home on the 1000 block of Princess Street.
Body of a male was found Thursday
Regina police are investigating the city's sixth homicide of 2020, after the body of male was found Thursday in a home on the 1000 block of Princess Street.
Police got a call to the North Central house at around 12:40 p.m. about a sick or injured person. EMS confirmed he was dead.
An autopsy was done Friday and police now say the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police have identified the victim, but have not released his name. No other details have been released.
On Friday afternoon, there was police tape around a house at 1058 Princess St.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.