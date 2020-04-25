Body found at Princess Street home is Regina's 6th homicide victim of 2020: police

Regina police are investigating the city's sixth homicide of 2020, after the body of male was found Thursday in a home on the 1000 block of Princess Street.

Police got a call to the North Central house at around 12:40 p.m. about a sick or injured person. EMS confirmed he was dead.

An autopsy was done Friday and police now say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have identified the victim, but have not released his name. No other details have been released.

On Friday afternoon, there was police tape around a house at 1058 Princess St.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.