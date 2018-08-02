Body of dead man found along South Saskatchewan River

RCMP say they have found a dead man's body along the South Saskatchewan River.

At this point, police say they haven't positively determined who the man is.

However, emergency crews have been searching the river for Robert Harry Lehto, 57, since Sunday.

For now, police say they have stopped the search for Lehto, although they have not confirmed that the body that was found is his.

Lehto was last seen near a sand bar at Paradise Beach south of Saskatoon. He was reported missing after not being seen for four hours.

On Monday, the RCMP's underwater recovery unit and civilian air search and rescue began searching the water near Paradise Beach and downstream.