Skip to Main Content
Body of dead man found along South Saskatchewan River
New

Body of dead man found along South Saskatchewan River

RCMP say they have found a dead man's body along the South Saskatchewan River. At this point, RCMP don't know who the man is. However, emergency crews have been searching the river for Robert Harry Lehto, 57, since Sunday.

Police haven't confirmed identity of man, but have been searching river for missing 57-year-old

CBC News ·
RCMP say they have suspended the search for Robert Harry Lehto, although they haven't confirmed the identity of a body found along river. (CBC)

RCMP say they have found a dead man's body along the South Saskatchewan River.

At this point, police say they haven't positively determined who the man is.

However, emergency crews have been searching the river for Robert Harry Lehto, 57, since Sunday.

For now, police say they have stopped the search for Lehto, although they have not confirmed that the body that was found is his.

Lehto was last seen near a sand bar at Paradise Beach south of Saskatoon. He was reported missing after not being seen for four hours.

On Monday, the RCMP's underwater recovery unit and civilian air search and rescue began searching the water near Paradise Beach and downstream.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us