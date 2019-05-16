Body found, air search suspended for 3 missing travellers, RCMP say

RCMP are suspending the active search for three overdue travellers who went missing while snowmobiling from Detah to Lutselk'e after a deceased person was seen in water, they say.

Samuel Boucher, 65, and Cammy Boucher, 23, were among a party of three who left Detah, N.W.T., for Lutselk'e on a black, two-seater snowmobile pulling two toboggans. RCMP say they were with a third unknown man.

They were reported as overdue travellers on May 14 and RCMP began the search. It was restricted to an air search because of treacherous and deteriorating ice conditions, RCMP say.

The search concentrated on a triangular area between Yellowknife, Fort Resolution, and Lutselk'e, RCMP say. On May 16, a helicopter spotted debris near a large body of open water on the Great Slave Lake, RCMP said in a release.

RCMP returned in the helicopter on May 17 to the same area and were unable to land on the ice. That's when they saw a deceased person in the open water near the debris.

The RCMP took photographs to confirm and hopefully identify the person. The families have been notified, RCMP say and the investigation and identification are ongoing.

RCMP search and rescue commander Sgt. Christina Wilkins, left, and Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel described search efforts at a press conference Friday evening. (Emily Blake/CBC)

RCMP search and rescue commander Sgt. Christina Wilkins said in a press conference that the debris site was located approximately halfway between Detah and Lutselk'e.

"Our hearts are with the families of the missing persons. We are sorry to bring this tragic news to them," Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, Yellowknife RCMP Operations Manager said in a release.

After seeing the body in the water with no sightings of the other travellers, and multiple searches of the area, the experienced searchers decided all viable search options were exhausted, RCMP say.

They said the air search was suspended Saturday and the families were notified. People should not try to look themselves, RCMP said.

"We understand the desire to bring these travellers home, but due to the deteriorating ice conditions, we stress that no one should venture out on the ice," Staff Sergeant Hamel said.

A plan is being developed to remove the person from the water but water, ice and weather conditions change on a daily basis, RCMP said.

The trio is believed to have left Detah, at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Lutselk'e is approximately 184 kilometres east of Detah.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP and if more evidence comes to light, RCMP may reevaluate the decision to stop the air search, they said.