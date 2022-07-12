Body of 2nd missing person located after canoe capsized near Saskatoon

RCMP say divers have located a second person who died after a canoe capsized in a reservoir near Saskatoon.

The body of a 51-year-old man was located in the water at the Bradwell reservoir on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. CST.

The man had been unaccounted for since a canoe capsized on July 7 in the reservoir, which is about 40 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

A boy, 5, who had also been in the canoe, was found the same day and transported by air ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP have not named the victims. They say family members have been notified.