Bodies of 2 missing canoeists located: Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP have confirmed two paddlers reported missing last week have died.

There was an extensive search after a man and a woman didn't return a from canoe trip last Tuesday on Long Whitefish Lake. Their bodies were found in the water on Friday.

Three days earlier, they had been canoeing the lake, which is about 130 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

When the two did not return, police were notified.

The RCMP says its dive team, conservation officers, the Lloydminster rescue squad and air search and rescue were involved in the search.

They say the families have been notified.