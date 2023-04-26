Funeral held for man who died after being stun-gunned, injured by Prince Albert police

A ceremony was held Monday evening in memory of Boden Umpherville, a man from Prince Albert, Sask., who died after an altercation with police a month ago.

Umpherville, 40, had been in hospital for weeks before being taken off life-support on April 26.

A wake was held last weekend at the Muskoday band hall, south of Prince Albert. Loved ones then travelled to Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Monday to attend the funeral and burial, where singers and drummers performed and people shared stories.

"This chapter is closing, so it's going to be a tough day," said older brother Darry Umpherville ahead of Monday's ceremony.

In the early morning of April 1, members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) pulled over a black Dodge Avenger on 13th Street West, because it had been reported stolen, police say.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time, including the registered owner, who previously told CBC News they had been behind the wheel and did not report the vehicle stolen.

The provincial court in Prince Albert confirmed a judge had issued a bench warrant for Umpherville on Jan. 5, 2023, after he failed to appear in court. The charges have been stayed.

Witness video obtained by CBC News showed at least six police officers surrounding the vehicle, ordering Umpherville to get out. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) previously said a canine unit was also on scene.

The video showed officers stun-gunning Umpherville multiple times, one officer using pepper spray, one officer beating the vehicle's windshield with a baton and at least one officer appearing to hit Umpherville before hauling him out of the vehicle to arrest him.

Umpherville went into medical distress shortly afterward and was sent to hospital in serious condition, police say.

He spent nearly four weeks on life-support. He was taken off after being declared brain dead.

Umpherville spent nearly four weeks on life-support following the altercation with police on April 1. He was taken off last week. (Submitted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations)

Doctors informed Umpherville's family that his condition was worsened because his heart had stopped for 20 minutes before being revived, the family had previously said.

PAPS has previously declined to comment on the incident due to an ongoing investigation by the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), the province's new police oversight agency that investigates incidents where someone is injured or dies due to police actions or while they're in custody.

SIRT investigators found a loaded handgun at the scene, according to a news release issued April 4. The provincial justice ministry previously told CBC News that the gun did not belong to PAPS officers.

Officers involved were put on administrative leave, but have since returned to duty.

On Monday, Darry Umpherville and Chase Sinclair, a close friend of Boden's, were still feeling anger and confusion about what happened.

Chase Sinclair, left, and Darry Umpherville, right, are shown here speaking at a news conference hosted by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) in Saskatoon on April 21, 2023. (Nicholas Frew/CBC)

"My brother should be in jail, not a casket," said Darry.

Sinclair said he is uneasy about the SIRT investigation due to a lack of trust.

A community liaison — someone of First Nation or Métis ancestry — has been appointed to help with the SIRT investigation, in accordance with Saskatchewan's Police Act.

Once the investigation is finished, SIRT has 90 days to publicly release a report with its findings.

Despite their emotions, Darry and Sinclair were focused on being with their family and community, and focusing on fond memories of Boden.

"He was just a fun guy to be around," Sinclair said.

He recalled an ice fishing trip they had planned last year. Sinclair was prepping for the trip, telling Boden he had bought food, including steaks and potatoes, he said.

"What did you get?" Sinclair recalled asking. "He goes, 'Beans.'

"So I go pick him up and that's what he had, man. A big bag of beans."

Darry pushed for his brother to be buried in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, with their father's side of the family.

A funeral was held for Boden Umpherville, 40, in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation Monday evening. (Submitted by Chase Sinclair)

Boden will be buried next to his grandmother, his brother said.

"We're going to shovel by hand," Sinclair said. "Our last goodbye."

A GoFundMe campaign was launched last week to help pay for the funeral. As of Monday afternoon, it had raised about $6,900 from 78 donors, according to the website.

Any money left over is to be split among Umpherville's five children, the campaign says.