Saskatoon police commissioners board to hear $1M pitch for new stun gun option

Saskatoon police may be getting a new tool in their belts.

On Thursday, the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners is set to discuss a proposal worth over $1 million regarding the new Taser 7 model stun guns.

The proposal says the project would cost $1,014,500 over a span of five years. It asks that an unused $128,500 in the operating budget for conducted energy weapons — more commonly known as stun guns — be used to fund the program this year.

The Saskatoon Police Service currently uses two older Taser models, one of which has been discontinued, according to a report to the police board, and wants the newer Taser 7 as a replacement.

The report says the newer model has several improvements over older ones, including features that may help de-escalate situations. That includes the device's bright yellow colour, which is highly visible to suspects and "can have a de-escalating effect on a situation," the report says.

Earlier this year, the Saskatchewan Police Commission updated its policy on the energy weapons to allow police services in the province to use the newer device.

The commission's annual report also showed 11 candidates would attend a "Taser 7 instructor transition course" this year.

The Regina Police Service, in its 2021 budget published last year, dedicated $250,000 to Taser replacements for the service.

A statement from the Regina Police Service said the service has acquired Taser 7 units. It does not have enough for individual issue, but does have enough to equip those on-shift with extras as a contingency.

That money is part of a multi-year plan, which was outlined in the service's capital budget for the acquisition of Taser 7 devices, the service said. The plan encompasses acquisition of the stun guns and related accessories like holsters, cartridges, batteries and charging and data stations.

Online training and training equipment was included by the Taser 7's manufacturer and the police service said it provided internal training, through a "train the trainer" program.

Some money was also dedicated to a "master trainer course," for a small group of officers who then train other members who carry stun guns, the statement said.

"We made the full transition in a year, rather than support two different [Taser] programs," for the old and new devices, the statement said.